Travis Scott's Playstation Shoes Rank Among the Most Expensive Nike Sneakers Ever Sold

Travis Scott's Playstation Shoes Rank Among the Most Expensive Nike Sneakers Ever SoldBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Apr. 1 2022, Published 5:47 p.m. ET
There's no shortage of gimmicks that game publishers and developers have used to promote their latest products. When it comes to PlayStation, the brand previously collaborated with rapper Travis Scott in designing a pair of exclusive PlayStation shoes back in 2020. But don't get your hopes up thinking you'll be able to add them to your swag collection in 2022. The sneakers were manufactured in extremely limited quantities and were distributed during an exclusive event. Now, they sell for ridiculously high prices.
Travis Scott is no stranger to special collaborations. Throughout his career, he's put his name on McDonald's meals and released a menswear collection through Dior. He was also at the center of controversy when a lack of safety measures at the 2021 Astroworld music festival resulted in several deaths and injuries among attendees.
These days, Travis's exclusive PlayStation sneakers prove to be just about as hard to buy as a PlayStation 5.
Travis Scott's PlayStation sneakers were event-exclusive items.
Shortly before the November release of the PlayStation 5 in 2020, Travis Scott collaborated with PlayStation to promote the upcoming console. The collaboration saw the release of special exclusive merchandise. Among that line was a new pair of Nike Dunk Lows sneakers, complete with PlayStation logo branding. The sneakers were released under PlayStation and Travis's record label, Cactus Jack.
The sneakers look pretty cool! They feature off-white lining over some subtle greys, an obvious nod to the color scheme of the original PlayStation design. They also feature the iconic "PS" logo and PlayStation labels throughout each shoe.
Any diehard PlayStation fan would want to add these sneakers to their collection, but don't expect to find them by walking into your local shoe store at the mall.
According to a 2021 article by HypeBeast, only 24 pairs of Travis Scott's PlayStation shoes were manufactured as part of the exclusive collaboration. What's more, only five of those pairs were available through a special raffle held during the release of the PlayStation 5. The lucky few who happened to win the raffle received a pair of the Dunk Lows as well as their own PlayStation 5.
Of course, the exclusivity hasn't stopped scalpers from trying to resell the shoes on the secondary market. And they sure aren't cheap.
You could buy several PlayStation 5s for the cost of a pair of PlayStation Dunk Lows.
Anyone who's been shopping around for the elusive PlayStation 5 since its 2020 release will be well aware of the exuberant mark-ups that scalpers slap onto the consoles. The Nike Dunk Lows are no different — if not worse.
A listing on StockX boasts authentic PlayStation Dunk Lows that go for quadruple-digit prices. Prospective buyers can place bids on the shoes for upwards of $4,000. If you want to forgo the bidding war altogether, you can auto-buy for a whopping $3.5 million!
If we can take anything away from this, it's that PlayStation scalpers are the worst.