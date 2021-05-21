Dave Filoni Is a Key Voice in the 'Star Wars' Universe, but Who Is His Wife?

Although Star Wars fans know plenty about Dave's work life, they know less about the people he goes home to. Dave's wife E. Anne Covery is also connected to the world of Star Wars, and not just through Dave. Anne wrote the short story "Bug", which appeared in the anthology The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark. The book was based on an episode of The Clone Wars, which her husband worked on.

Dave also named a species of owl in the Star Wars universe after his wife. Convorees are creatures that can be found throughout the galaxy, and they resemble normal owls in most ways with the exception of their tails.

Although the birds don't play a major role in the show's plot, they're a lovely expansion of canon that obviously has a personal connection for Dave.