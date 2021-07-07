Can You Cheat Your Way Through 'MasterChef'? Some Believe the Contestants Receive Recipes

Now in its 11th season, MasterChef continues to draw in more and more viewers thanks to its fast-paced editing, suspenseful scenes, and, of course, a fair bit of roasting by legendary show host and award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay.

The format has changed considerably over the years, but one aspect has stayed the same. Contestants can only proceed if they manage to wow the judges, including Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich. So, do they ever get the recipes in advance?