'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted' — Chef Ramsay Heads to Smoky Mountains (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

In a new episode of Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted premiering on July 4, the renowned chef is taking viewers to the Smoky Mountains where he "rappels, kayaks, and forages" his way to find the most unique ingredients and flavors that the area has to offer.

In celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay 's National Geographic series Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, he travels around the world and meets local people to learn about their food and culture. Combining the two, Gordon harvests ingredients native to the region and teams up with resident chefs from each area to cook a feast for the locals.

Keep reading to see an exclusive clip from the episode and find out how to make Gordon's Smoky Mountains stew ahead of time.

During his travels to North Carolina, Gordon learns how to make moonshine and meets with Asheville food legend Chef William Dissen , the founder and chef of The Market Place, to hunt for ingredients. Ahead of the episode, Distractify spoke exclusively with Chef Dissen to chat about the food culture of the Smoky Mountains region.

'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted' — Check out the EXCLUSIVE Smoky Mountains clip.

In an exclusive clip ahead of the July 4 episode, Gordon heads to the "moonshine capital of the world" where the renowned chef becomes the student and learns how to make the alcoholic beverage the old-fashioned way, deep in the woods, using rusted machinery from the early 20th century.

Aside from learning how to make the stiff drink using a 200-year-old recipe, Chef Ramsay and Asheville legend Chef Dissen head out into the woods to forage for some of the best regional ingredients. "We start out by meeting out in the middle of nowhere to do some fly fishing, and we talk a lot about the food culture and the wild food, and we get to see Chef Ramsay get out and explore the region and find wild ingredients like wild mushrooms," Will told Distractify. "We finish our cook-off on top of a mountain."

Though the Smoky Mountain region may not get enough recognition for its cuisine compared to other major metropolitan cities, the renowned chef told us, "North Carolina, in general, has a really burgeoning food culture." He explained that the location makes it ideal for farming because the area provides "four really temperate seasons," which makes it ideal for growing. "Access to high-quality local ingredients is easier than most places in the country," Will, who was named one of America’s “Most Sustainable Chefs," told us.



So, it's no surprise that Chef Ramsay wanted to pay a visit to this mountainous region and cook up a delicious meal. Chef Dissen also revealed that the pair will really "dive into the culture of the land" during the episode and talk about the influence indigenous people, specifically the Cherokee Native Americans, have on the food culture in the region.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on National Geographic. Plus, check out Gordon's Smoky Mountains Hominy and Pinto Stew recipe below, which you can cook ahead of the episode.