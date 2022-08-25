Who Went Home on MasterChef Tonight?

However, Season 12 has been unlike any other since, for the first time ever, the show invited back contestants from previous seasons — including two former MasterChef Junior stars who are now all grown up.

These 20 all-stars were given a second chance to prove themselves, facing the toughest challenges to date while being held to the highest standards in MasterChef history. Of course, only one person makes it all the way to the end, and it didn’t take long for the judges to start making cuts.

So, who’s gone home on MasterChef thus far this season?