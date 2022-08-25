Who Went Home on MasterChef Tonight?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the elimination order on Season 12 of MasterChef.
Since its debut in 2010, MasterChef has highlighted hundreds of incredible home cooks who are looking to prove that just because they aren’t professional chefs, they’re no less talented or creative. Each season, cooks from all across the country have gathered in the MasterChef kitchen in hopes of impressing Gordon Ramsay, winning the title of one of America’s MasterChefs, and walking away with the $250,000 grand prize.
However, Season 12 has been unlike any other since, for the first time ever, the show invited back contestants from previous seasons — including two former MasterChef Junior stars who are now all grown up.
These 20 all-stars were given a second chance to prove themselves, facing the toughest challenges to date while being held to the highest standards in MasterChef history. Of course, only one person makes it all the way to the end, and it didn’t take long for the judges to start making cuts.
So, who’s gone home on MasterChef thus far this season?
Who went home on 'MasterChef' tonight, Aug. 24, 2022?
This week treated us to another double-header episode, meaning two different chefs were eliminated tonight.
Heading into the Top 10, the remaining cheftestants included: Amanda Saab, Bowen Li, Brandi Mudd, Christian Green, Dara Yu, Derrick Fox, Emily Hallock, Michael Silverstein, Shanika Patterson, and Willie Mike.
To kick off the night, the chefs — save for Derrick, who finally won last week's immunity pin — were tasked with elevating traditional gas station and road trip snacks into gourmet dishes.
After making the rounds, the judges selected Willie, Brandi, and Michael as the bottom three chefs. Despite the fact that Michael first forgot to turn on his oven (and then overcorrected by almost burning his food), it was Brandi who the judges chose to send home. She just didn't seem to grasp the challenge and her dish was lacking in both flavor and presentation.
Next up, the Top 9 chefs were faced with another Winner’s Mystery Box challenge — this time from MasterChef Season 9 winner Gerron Hurt. With no more immunity pins up for grabs, each contestant had to create a dish that packed a serious punch using an assortment of chilis and peppers.
This time around, it was Bowen who found himself sent packing, and fans had feelings.
"Farewell, @masterchefbowen — your talent and tenacity were both on clear display this entire season," wrote one Twitter user. "You will definitely go places in the culinary world!"
Another commented, "Justice for Bowen Li."
Who else has been eliminated on 'MasterChef' Season 12?
Prior to the Aug. 24 episode, 10 other chefs had been eliminated. In order, these were: Stephen Lee, Cate Meade, Alejandro Valdivia, Samantha Daily, Shayne Wells, Tommy Walton, Shelly Flash, Bri Baker, Gabriel Lewis, and Fred Chang.
Tune into new episodes of MasterChef, airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.