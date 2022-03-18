There's No Place Like Home for 'MasterChef Junior' Judge Daphne Oz — What We Know About Her Family

Daphne Oz, daughter of Dr. Oz, is the newest judge on Season 8 of MasterChef Junior, replacing Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi. Like a lot of people, we like to hop online and peruse a menu before going to a restaurant for the first time. Sure, there's always that one friend who holds up the entire table because they neglected to prepare, but that's not us. This is why we want to get the skinny on Daphne Oz.

Especially after spotting Daphne's adorable baby bump in the Season 8 premiere, we definitely needed to know more about her family. So, who is she married to? How many kids does she have? Here's everything we know.