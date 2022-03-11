Julia Child's Quirky Voice and No-Nonsense Personality Continue to Resonate With Fans

The TV chef and cookbook author who brought French cuisine into the mainstream, Julia Child, left behind an enormous legacy and a range of recipes to be passed down from generation to generation.

Born in Pasadena, Calif. in 1912, the culinary trailblazer tried different careers before taking up an interest in cooking at age 32. Beloved for her laid-back personality and unforgettable voice, Julia continues to serve as a source of inspiration. What's the story behind her voice and accent?