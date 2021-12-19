What Happened to Gordon Ramsay? The Celebrated Chef Had Knee Surgery

In February 2021, The Sun reported that Gordon sustained a bad fall during a training run in London that required surgery. Of the injury, Gordon didn't mince words. "F***k me," he says. "I’ve just come off two weeks on crutches, as I had meniscus surgery. I did [the injury] running up the hill in Richmond Park, bolting up it. It was f***ing painful.

“And when I got the X-rays back, the doctor said, ‘You’ve got arthritis in your knee’."