'Next Level Chef' Season 3 Features an Ex-WWE 'Tough Enough' Competitor

Prepare your taste buds for a tantalizing journey because Season 3 of Fox's sizzling show, Next Level Chef, is finally here! Hosted by none other than Gordon Ramsay, the hit competition series sees Ramsay, along with chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, each assembling a team of talented chefs and mentoring them to culinary greatness.

In an unprecedented move, the long-awaited third season of Next Level Chef will kick off with audition rounds in the first three episodes. Home cooks, seasoned professionals, and social media chefs will compete against one another within their respective categories for the chance to be drafted by one of the mentors. Among the promising contenders featured in these early episodes is Mada Abdelhamid. Keep scrolling to uncover his culinary journey and his intriguing past in WWE.

Source: Fox

Who is Mada from Season 3 of 'Next Level Chef'?

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, Mada took to Instagram to spill the beans about his epic journey into Season 3 of Next Level Chef. Describing the wild ride, he exclaimed, "This was one of the best, most exciting, nerve-wracking things I've ever been a part [of]... and I absolutely LOVED IT!!!"

"I was able to push myself in ways I never thought I could... and also meet and connect with some AMAZING people!!!" Mada exclaimed. "I put my heart, soul, and spirit [into] this competition, and I was able to represent myself, my family, and my culture to the absolute fullest!!!"

Now, let's explore the world of Mada Abdelhamid! In an interview with IAM Events, Mada revealed that he's originally from Egypt. While he spent his childhood in Saudi Arabia, his family faced challenging circumstances, leading them to flee when he was merely 9 years old.

Mada and his family eventually found themselves in New Zealand, where he encountered challenges assimilating due to the language barrier. He vividly remembers peers coaxing him into saying foolish things to teachers, destroying his confidence. Coupled with insecurities about his appearance, particularly feeling "larger" than other kids his age, Mada struggled with body image, making him reluctant to take his shirt off even in beach settings.

Well, what sparked a change? Professional wrestling, of course! After watching icons like Batista and The Rock, Mada made it his mission to learn all about nutrition and put in work at the gym to attain the physique he desired. However, his aspirations soon shifted toward fitness and acting. At 25 years old, he crossed paths with his future wife, Maryam, in Virginia, before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams.

Mada trained Jason Momoa for his starring role in 'Aquaman.'

In 2015, Mada's dream of becoming a professional wrestler materialized when he secured a spot on the WWE reality show Tough Enough. Though he didn't make it to the finals, Mada's popularity landed him a professional contract with NXT. Despite considering it a fantastic experience, the reality fell short of his expectations, and he requested a release from his contract in 2017.