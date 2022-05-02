David Cook Won Season 7 of 'American Idol' — Here's What He's up to Now

David released his most recent EP "The Looking Glass" in April 2021. He opened up about the writing process in an interview with PopDust.

“I’ve grown more comfortable in my own skin as a songwriter. You take the blinders off, and there’s more periphery," he told the publication. "I still try to challenge myself and find new ways to say things and new tones and sounds. I think the idea of one-upping each release is kind of how I’ve attacked it. I don’t ever want to be an artist that lives statically.”