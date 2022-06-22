Scotty and Gabi McCreery Are About to Become Parents for the First Time

One other winner who shook up American Idol and then the world of country music is Scotty McCreery. His signature crooning and guitar playing have made him the definition of a musical star, and the artist has enjoyed a successful career in the industry ever since winning Idol in Season 10. But while fans may be familiar with Scotty's music, many may not know the details of his personal life.

So, what do we know about Scotty's wife? Does he have any kids?