Carly Pearce Hosts the 'CMA Country Christmas' Special For the Second Year in a Row — Here's How to Watch It
Nothing jingles our bells quite like an array of country musicians performing festive Christmas classics infused with a bit of twang for good measure.
Sorry Mariah, we know the holiday season (aka Nov. 1 to Jan. 1) is your time to shine, but you'll have to sit this one out. Your R&B whistle notes are no good here. Jokes aside, we're here to talk about the 13th annual CMA Country Christmas event.
Hosted by Country Music Association Award and Academy of Country Music Award winner Carly Pearce, this year's event "brings the holidays home again, inviting viewers to sit back and enjoy the season in a warm and intimate setting reminiscent of classic Christmas television specials of the past," according to a press release.
Filmed in Nashville, Tenn., 2022's CMA Country Christmas will feature "one-of-a-kind performances" by Steven Curtis Chapman, Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Molly Tuttle, The War And Treaty, and Carly Pearce herself.
The Country Music Association's holiday extravaganza comes to us on Dec. 8, 2022; here's how you can watch it.
Is the 'CMA Country Christmas' special streaming anywhere?
As mentioned by the official CMA Country Christmas website, the merry special airs every holiday season on ABC Television Network. This year, the fun kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET in the U.S.
The website also includes information on international broadcasts. The special will air on CTV on Dec. 8 in Canada, and on BBC iPlayer on Dec. 10 in the U.K.
Regarding streaming, CMA Country Christmas will be available to watch on Hulu and Disney Plus on Dec. 9, 2022.
Featuring 91 songs, the show's official five-hour playlist is currently available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Soundcloud, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube, and YouTube Music.
We know some of you jolly folks just can't wait for the festivities to begin, so grab a piping-hot mug of hot cocoa, your nearest wool cowboy hat, and bask in the soothing sounds of your favorite artists' vocals.
In an interview with TV Insider, Carly — who will belt out "Here Comes Santa Claus" and "Man with the Bag" on the special — gushed about her 2022 hosting duties.
"I always dreamt of hosting as a kid as much as I did dream of being a country artist," the "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer said. "I used to look at people like Reba [McEntire] especially and really wanted to make that a part of my brand."
"The fact I got to host last year was such a dream come true. It was one of my first hosting gigs at that level. So, to get to do it with Gabby [Barrett] felt so easy. To be able to do it on my own and have the CMA ask me back, it really was a huge honor."
Being that Carly is experienced in the hosting game, she's got this in the bag. And when we say "in the bag," we mean in Santa's sack of toys. Perhaps there's a Grammy or two in there.