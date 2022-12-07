Britney Spears's Instagram Keeps Disappearing — Is She Actually Missing?

"I don’t want to jump in, I have nothing to say," Britney said, as many fans tuned into the stream in the hopes of seeing her. "I don’t want to talk to them right now."

Britney recently released an extended post on Instagram in which she explained her feelings about her father's conservatorship. Many Britney fans treated her release from that conservatorship as a major victory but may be expecting more from Britney than she's willing to give them at the moment.