What Is the Controversy With Britney Spears and Elton John's New Song?

Elton John admitted to The Guardian that Britney was initially apprehensive to release "Hold Me Closer," but that anything released would only be with her express approval.

"We had to get her to approve what she did," he says. "She’s been away so long – there’s a lot of fear there because she’s been betrayed so many times and she hasn’t really been in the public eye officially for so long. We’ve been holding her hand through the whole process, reassuring her that everything’s gonna be alright."