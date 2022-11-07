Britney Spears Shared an Update on Her Health via Instagram

Britney opened up about the fact that she suffers from insomnia due to her nerve injury because it disturbs her sleep. She says that she wakes up in the middle of the night with her hands completely numb.

Britney broke down her health issue further by saying, “Nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body. It shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head. It stings and it’s scary.”