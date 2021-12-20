10 of the Greatest Christmas Songs to Add to Your Holiday Party Playlist

10 of the Greatest Christmas Songs to Add to Your Holiday Party PlaylistBy Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 20 2021, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
This is it — you're finally in charge of the music for your annual holiday party! The moment you've been waiting for all your life, and it's finally here, only you're terrified. It's a huge responsibility, and you want to set the tone and create a festive atmosphere.
“Last Christmas” — Wham!
Wham!'s "Last Christmas" just so happens to be the best Christmas song of all time (declared by us). If this isn't on your holiday party playlist, then something went wrong. Come on — it's so beloved there even was a feature film based on the track!
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” — Mariah Carey
Here she is, the queen of Christmas. The 1994 holiday tune "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is one of the best-selling Christmas songs of all time, and it earns Mariah a pretty penny every holiday season ($2.6 million per year, to be exact). Anyway, once this song begins to blast at your party, the guests will flock to the dance floor!
“Step Into Christmas” — Elton John
Our favorite English singer released "Step Into Christmas" in 1974, and it's still a holiday favorite almost 50 years later. It's a true party tune, plus who doesn't love Elton John?
“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” — Brenda Lee
"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is a holiday classic, and with Brenda Lee's stunning vocals, it's a must-play during the Christmas season.
“Christmas Wrapping” — The Waitresses
It's been years and we still haven't mastered the lyrics of this incredible song. We're getting there, but we can't say that we're experts just yet. However, we won't let "Christmas Wrapping" stop us from achieving our goals this year.
“Feliz Navidad” — José Feliciano
José Feliciano changed Christmas for the better with "Feliz Navidad." The song brings people together with its festive tone and bilingual lyrics — in this case, Spanglish. Decades later, the song remains one of the most popular holiday tracks!
“A Holly Jolly Christmas” — Burl Ives
Burl Ives has one of the best vocals for Christmas, and every time we hear "A Holly Jolly Christmas," we become more and more invested in the holiday season.
“Jingle Bell Rock” — Bobby Helms
Bobby Helms' Christmas classic "Jingle Bell Rock" is such a feel-good song, there's no doubt in our minds that it'll be a hit at your upcoming holiday party!
“Sleigh Ride” — Carpenters
The entire musical feel of "Sleigh Ride" is just one big ball of fun! It makes us want to embrace a winter wonderland full of snow while spending time with our loved ones.
“Santa Tell Me” — Ariana Grande
The entire body of work that is "Santa Tell Me" is pure perfection. Really, there's nothing to complain about — it's just that good. The beat, Ariana Grande's vocals, the lyrics — all of it is the perfect way to set the festive vibe and push your holiday party to be the best it can be!