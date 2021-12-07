This Holiday Outfit Inspo Is Perfect For Christmas and New Year's Celebrations

The holiday outfit ideas that come from Taylor Reese Hansen, aka @ItsTaylorLou on TikTok, are all cute and memorable in their own ways. The first outfit she came up with would be perfect to wear before the first snowfall in your city. She made sure to add a grey scarf, mittens, a beanie, and boots for the warmth factor. The other outfits she shows off with are perfect for eating Christmas dinner with the family, making gingerbread houses with loved ones, and going gift shopping in the city.