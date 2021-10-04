Here's How You Can Change the Cover Photo of a Spotify Playlist

When it comes to streaming music services, Spotify is one of the most successful on the planet. The platform lets users customize plenty of features, and even allows them to personalize their playlists.

When curating a user-generated playlist, the default cover art is a collage of the first four albums featured in the list. Some opt to keep the photomontage, while others prefer to add a personal touch.

If you aren't sure how to change a Spotify playlist's picture, the solution is simple. Continue reading for step-by-step instructions.