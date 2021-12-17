TikTok Is Full of Holiday Dessert Ideas to Help You Bake Your Way Through the Season

There was once a time where we got all of our holiday dessert ideas and decoration inspo from Pinterest. These days, it's all about TikTok, and for good reason. There are hundreds of holiday dessert recipes on TikTok that would give Martha Stewart a run for her money. Even if you're looking for something a little less involved, there are a plethora of options. To help you out, we compiled some of the best ideas from TikTok.

Read on for some TikTok holiday desserts you can make yourself!