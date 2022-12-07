Get Ready, Lana Del Rey Fans, Her New Album Is on the Way!

This marks the first release since 2021's pair of records, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" and "Blue Banisters." According to Billboard, those releases secured her the ability to call herself the artist with the most number one hit records on their alternative chart.

Since those two full projects, Lana has also released the Euphoria song "Watercolor Eyes" and a cover of "Buddy’s Rendezvous" by Father John Misty.