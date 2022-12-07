Get Ready, Lana Del Rey Fans, Her New Album Is on the Way!
There are few singers out there who get fans as excited when they drop music as Lana Del Rey does. The mystifying songstress has developed a cult following in the decade-plus since she broke through into the mainstream music scene. In that time, she has released a slew of albums that have largely all been well-received by fans and critics alike.
Now, in 2022, Lana is gearing up to release another full-length project, and fans are about as delighted as can be. With that being said, when exactly is the release date for Lana's new album? Keep reading to find out!
Has Lana Del Rey shared the release date for her new album?
Fans can get excited over the fact that Lana's new album is only a short way away! Indeed, the singer revealed on Dec. 7, 2022, that her next album will be released on March 10, 2022. It will be released under Polydor Records and Interscope Records, both divisions of Universal Music Group.
This marks the first release since 2021's pair of records, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" and "Blue Banisters." According to Billboard, those releases secured her the ability to call herself the artist with the most number one hit records on their alternative chart.
Since those two full projects, Lana has also released the Euphoria song "Watercolor Eyes" and a cover of "Buddy’s Rendezvous" by Father John Misty.
What is the title of Lana Del Rey's new album?
Lana is blessing fans with all of the details regarding her forthcoming project. Alongside sharing the release date, Lana revealed that the album's title would be "Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd."
For fans who simply can't wait until March to hear the project, Lana also decided to share the album's title track early. It is available on all major streaming platforms now.
Who is featured on Lana Del Rey's new album?
Details are only just emerging about Lana's new album, but a quick look at her online shop reveals a slew of collaborators for "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd." These include Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawson, Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, and Tommy Genesis.
The news of a new Lana Del Rey album has fans making memes already.
Par-the-course for the internet, big news in any capacity usually results in memes, and even Lana can't escape that. Let's check out some funny ones that users have shared about the new project.
Clearly, fans are overjoyed that Lana is blessing the world with yet another album in such a short period of time. Even though it's only a short time away, users online are already pining to hear the entire project.
With Lana not currently operating any public social media profiles, fans will simply have to wait for more word from her team on details about the album.
Be sure to check out the album's title track, "Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," available now!