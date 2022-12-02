Morgan Wallen Weighs Love and Addiction in "One Thing at a Time"

As Morgan floats into the next verse, it appears he has some sort of realization about the help that he needs. This is exemplified through lines like, "I know I got me some problems / About a thousand memories I gotta forgеt / But if I'm gonna solve 'em / Baby, I'lI take all thе help I can get."

However, that collapses on itself when Morgan restates that if the love of his life won't have him, he'll turn even more so to substance abuse.