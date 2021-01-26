Comments Made on 'The Bachelor' Spark a Serious Conversation About Sex Work Shaming

In a previous interview with ET , show host Chris Harrison revealed that more of Matt’s potential partners will join the show as the season progresses. He explained, “A record number of women applied for Matt James … [it was] the biggest response we’ve had, and we wanted to give as many women as possible the chance to find love. So, we start with 32, but there will be more than those that arrive.”

Along with Brittany, there were five other women were introduced to the show on Jan. 25. Aside from the escort controversy, viewers met former Miss Puerto Rico Catalina, an ICU nurse named Kim, a teacher named Michelle, and a choreographer –– Ryan.

You can tune into The Bachelor on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.