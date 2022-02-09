Mara Has Stayed Relatively Drama-Free on 'The Bachelor' — Does Her Love With Clayton Last?

While it's unfortunate that Mara didn't get a lot of time with Clayton, or even a 1-on-1, we think she'd definitely make a great addition to a future season of Bachelor in Paradise (or even a contender for The Bachelorette! We never quite know what's up next in Bachelor Nation.)

If nothing else, Mara has clearly made some life-long friends due to her time on the show. There may be no love lost between her and Shanae, but she appears to still hang out with fellow contestants, like Kira Mengistu, post-filming.

Catch Mara and that guy Clayton when new episodes of The Bachelor air on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.