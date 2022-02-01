The Truth Behind Shanae, Elizabeth, and "Shrimp-Gate" in 'The Bachelor'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Bachelor.

Clayton’s season of The Bachelor has more drama than any season we can remember in recent years, thanks to the season’s villain, Shanae. She finds a way to make herself sound like the victim to Clayton even when it’s clear that her goal is to just get to the end, no matter who she hurts. In Episode 4, Clayton tries to squash the drama with a conversation between Elizabeth and Shanae.