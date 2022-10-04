Who Does Genevieve End Up with on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
Bachelor in Paradise officially returned for Season 8 on Sept. 27, and it didn't take long for the cast members to start to form genuine connections. While pairs like Serene Russell and Brandon Jones are solid, some of the other contestants are having trouble figuring out who they like.
Genevieve Parisi, who appeared on Clayton's season of The Bachelor, quickly zeroed in on Justin Glaze — who was a finalist on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. However, late arrival Victoria Fuller soon asked to take the sales consultant out on a one-on-one date.
As Genevieve was waiting for Justin and Victoria to return from their first outing, she learned (along with the other ladies) that Salley Carson was potentially on the way to Paradise.
Salley briefly appeared on Clayton's season, though she never actually got out of the limo. On the Oct. 3 episode of BiP, Kira Mengistu said that Salley connected with Justin at the Stagecoach Festival earlier on in 2022.
To further complicate matters for Genevieve, once Justin came back from his date, he told her that he wanted to continue to explore both connections.
While viewers don't yet know who Justin will offer his rose to during the first rose ceremony, a teaser clip revealed that Aaron Clancy would soon be joining the cast (along with his bestie, James Bonsall). Per the sneak peek clip, Aaron will ask Genevieve out on his date.
Does Genevieve continue to get to know Justin, or will she set her sights on her bond with Aaron? Read on to find out more about the rumored spoilers regarding the rest of her time on Season 8.
Who does Genevieve end up with on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8?
Genevieve certainly hasn't had it easy since Bachelor in Paradise began, and many fans are rooting for her to find happiness on the beach. Though Genevieve initially focused on Justin, things could change for her once Aaron makes his debut on the beach.
After all, before Bachelor in Paradise even filmed, Aaron and Genevieve sparked romance rumors when Shanae Ankney claimed on the Women Tell All that the two had hooked up following Clayton's season (Aaron later denied this).
It's unclear what exactly happened between the two before Season 8 filmed, but according to a Reality Steve post, Genevieve will ultimately decide to just pursue Aaron.
Per the spoiler site, after her one-on-one date with the insurance agent, Genevieve will give her first rose of the season to Aaron. As the season progresses, Aaron and Genevieve will reportedly become a steady item,
Are Genevieve and Aaron still together?
Though the two are together toward the end of the season, according to Reality Steve, Aaron and Genevieve decide to break up ahead of the proposals.
It's unclear at this time what would have precipitated the break up, though Aaron previously chose to finish out Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise as a single man as well.
Since each season of Bachelor in Paradise ends with multiple proposals, there's a chance that Genevieve and Aaron recognized that they were not ready to take such a serious step.
While the rumored spoilers indicate that the two are broken up, there is always a possibility that the pair could have gotten back together post-filming. Past Bachelor in Paradise pairs like Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, and Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, reconciled after the show wrapped, and the latter duo even got engaged.
Viewers will have to tune in to find out what exactly happens, and to learn if the spoilers regarding Genevieve and Aaron are accurate.
New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can also stream the season on Hulu.