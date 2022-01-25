Does Rachel Win Clayton's Heart on 'The Bachelor' Season 26? (SPOILERS)By Katherine Stinson
Jan. 25 2022, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: The following article contains possible spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.
Does Rachel Recchia walk away from Season 26 of The Bachelor with the final rose? The 25-year-old flight instructor from Florida instantly connected with Season 26's leading man Clayton Echard. However, does their love soar or sink when the finale comes around?
Typically, Bachelor Nation's trusty spoiler sleuth Reality Steve would've posted the winner of the season on his social media pages by now (i.e., before the season finale even airs). Was Steve able to figure out if Clayton picks Rachel as his lady for life? Let's break it down, Bachelor style!
Does Rachel win 'The Bachelor' and get Clayton's final rose?
Season 26 of The Bachelor has definitely had its share of firsts already: Clayton took back a rose he had given to Cassidy Timbrooks; a contestant quit before night one even began; and Reality Steve hasn't been able to figure out who Clayton picks as his winner.
We know that the franchise tends to overuse the phrase "The most dramatic season ever!" Perhaps Clayton's season is actually living up to that Bachelor Nation catchphrase?
So as of Jan. 25, 2022, we have no confirmation from Reality Steve if Rachel is chosen as the Season 26 winner. However, Steve was able to figure out Clayton's top three women. And yes, Rachel is one of them! That means that Rachel makes it past hometowns to the infamous fantasy suite dates. However, who Clayton chooses past the fantasy suites is still a mystery at this point.
Everything's bigger in Texas ... including Rachel and Clayton's love?
What Reality Steve has been able to confirm (in addition to Rachel making the top three) is that Clayton took Rachel out on a "whole 'small town in Texas' themed date." Steve wasn't able to confirm what Texas town the date was held in. However, Clayton and his contestants do travel to Houston, Texas, for a group date, so his one-on-one with Rachel will likely occur somewhere in Houston or close by. (Likely not Galveston, given that Clayton takes Serene on a one-on-one at Galveston's Pleasure Pier.)
Rachel has remained perfectly secretive on her Instagram account as well. Interestingly enough, Rachel hasn't really written much about how she feels about Clayton so far. (Usually, contestants will include affectionate things that they feel about the lead in their captions about being on the show, even if they get eliminated. That's not to say that every contestant does this, but it's a common occurrence on Instagram.)
The best context clue we can grab from Rachel's Instagram was her caption on one post: "2022. I have a pretty good feeling about you." Will 2022 include her first loving post about being engaged to Clayton? Anything? Well, like most normal TV watchers, we'll just have to wait and see if Rachel's love for Clayton flies high with no chances of turbulence.
You can catch Rachel on new episodes of The Bachelor on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.