Wait, Is Season 26 of 'The Bachelor' Actually the Most Dramatic Season Ever? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: The following article contains MAJOR spoilers for The Bachelor Season 26 finale on ABC.

It was the ending that eluded Bachelor Nation's resident spoiler sleuth, Reality Steve. Typically, Bachelor Nation fans would know exactly who Clayton Echard chose as his final rose pick before Episode 1 of The Bachelor Season 26 even aired.

However, this time around, nobody knew how Clayton's journey ended, save for Clayton and the women involved.