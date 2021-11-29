'The Bachelor' Season 26: Premiere Date, Host, and More Details

Though it may seem like there's enough time to start airing Season 26 of The Bachelor before the end of the year, it's clearly better to match up the new adventure with the new year. In early November, ABC announced its 2021–2022 midseason schedule, and thankfully, The Bachelor made it.

Starting Jan. 3, 2022, the first Monday of the new year, The Bachelor is back in business! Though the lead has yet to be confirmed (even though we pretty much all know who it is), there is a new host.