Rumor Has It [SPOILER] Has Been Cast as the Season 20 'Bachelorette' By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 6 2023, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. As Season 27 of The Bachelor quickly draws to a close, many fans are curious to know who leading man Zach Shallcross ends up with — will it be 28-year-old marketing executive Ariel Frenkel? What about frontrunner and ER nurse Kaity Biggar?

On the other hand, several fans are already wondering who will assume the leading role for the upcoming 20th season of The Bachelorette. There's been some talk regarding the top contenders, but recently, resident spoiler king Reality Steve put it all to rest and revealed who's about to get a second shot at finding everlasting love. With that said, keep reading to find out who is the 2023 Bachelorette.

Source: ABC Ariel, Charity, and Brooklyn are fan-favorite choices for Season 20 of 'The Bachelorette'

So, who is the next 'Bachelorette'?

On March 6, Reality Steve took to Twitter to announce that the next Bachelorette is Charity Lawson! He added that nothing is truly set in stone "until ABC officially announces it, but from everything I'm hearing, it's going to be Charity."

The 26-year-old child and family therapist has been a fan favorite since the very first episode, so it makes sense that fans are flooding Reality Steve's comment section with nothing but love and enthusiasm.

"It took them YEARS, but they finally chose the right person," one person said. Another wrote, "I really like her & her maturity. She has a good head on her shoulders as has a great heart," while a third fan added, "[ABC] just secured themselves high ratings for The Bachelorette." Oh, you got that right — the ratings will be through the roof!

But before we get ahead of ourselves and focus all of our energy on The Bachelorette, let's take it back a few steps and find out when (and how) Charity gets eliminated from The Bachelor.

Per our favorite reality TV blogger, Reality Steve, Charity makes it all the way to hometowns! Zach travels to Columbus, Ga., and meets her family. However, the leading man eventually comes to the realization that he and Charity aren't meant to be together, and he sends her packing at the rose ceremony — this leaves Ariel, Kaity, and Gabi as the final three.