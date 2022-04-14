Following each season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the cast gathers for their annual reunion special. During the taping, the New Jersey ladies open up to host Andy Cohen about the season's scandals, fights, and talked-about events. Although Andy tries to keep the peace between the castmates, many reunions have resulted in explosive drama that carries into the next season.

As expected, after wrapping RHONJ Season 12, the cast got together to film their reunion. But when does it air and what can we expect? Here’s what we know about the upcoming event. (Hint: Andy Cohen has called it "upsetting.")