When Is the 'RHONJ' Season 12 Reunion? Here's What We KnowBy Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 13 2022, Published 8:15 p.m. ET
Following each season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the cast gathers for their annual reunion special. During the taping, the New Jersey ladies open up to host Andy Cohen about the season's scandals, fights, and talked-about events. Although Andy tries to keep the peace between the castmates, many reunions have resulted in explosive drama that carries into the next season.
As expected, after wrapping RHONJ Season 12, the cast got together to film their reunion. But when does it air and what can we expect? Here’s what we know about the upcoming event. (Hint: Andy Cohen has called it "upsetting.")
When is the ‘RHONJ’ Season 12 reunion?
The RHONJ cast filmed their reunion in late March 2022. According to these photos from Bravo Insider, the women all dazzled in gold, sequined frocks — save for Teresa Giudice, who wowed in a mirrored jumpsuit by a designer that every Bravo fan has come to know. (You guessed it: Jovani.)
According to the fan page RHONJ Obsessed, there will only be a few more episodes before the reunion airs on Bravo. Along with an Instagram photo of the current cast, the page wrote that the network only ordered 15 episodes for the current season, including the reunions. As of this writing, RHONJ has released 11 episodes, which means that Episode 13 (airing on April 26) is slated to be the season finale, followed by the two-part reunion beginning the following week.
‘RHONJ’ spoilers: Andy Cohen called the Season 12 reunion “upsetting.”
Since taping the reunion, some castmates hinted at how much drama fans should anticipate. Teresa and Margaret Joseph’s feud escalated throughout the season when Margaret offered her unsolicited opinions of Teresa’s fiancé, Louie Ruelas. During the cast’s trip, Teresa threw food and anything else she could find at Margaret after accusing her of spreading rumors about Louie. In addition to discussing their drama at the reunion, Margaret’s shocking reveal regarding Jennifer Aydin and her husband Bill’s affair will come up as well.
Teresa’s daughter, Gia, will also appear at the reunion to discuss her issues with Joe Gorga. After Joe made harsh comments about Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, Gia confronted her uncle at Jennifer Aydin’s barbeque. The two attempted to mend their relationship at the reunion but reportedly didn’t have much luck. A source told Page Six that during their conversation Joe, became “so upset over the family drama with Gia” that he stormed off the set, yelling, “I quit. It’s not worth it. This is my family. I’m done!”
Dolores Catania also spoke about the reunion during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on April 5, 2022. Although she didn’t explain exactly what happened, she revealed that she was still recovering from the events that happened days earlier.
"I'm not right from it, still," she said to Andy. "It was a long day.”
Andy agreed with Dolores and said he’s also “not right” after filming the Season 12 reunion, hinting at how heated the scenes were by comparing it to the show’s past volatile moments.
“It reminded me of the early Jersey reunions,” Andy said to Dolores, while referring to filming as the Wild Wild West. “It was really upsetting. It was a lot, and nobody would listen to me."
Tune in for the final Season 12 episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST.