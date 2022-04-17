Kandi & The Gang centers on Kandi and Todd’s restaurant OLG, which gets its initials from the “Old Lady Gang”: Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce, and aunts Nora and Bertha. In a press release, Bravo says that OLG has been a crowd-pleaser. “But peeling back the curtains on this family-owned and operated restaurant reveals that mixing business and relatives can sometimes create a recipe for tension.”

So, how old are the Old Lady Gang and other cast members? We’ve got details, via Famous Birthdays and Bustle.