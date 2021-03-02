Fans Believe That 'Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss May Be Pregnant

It’s always heartwarming to hear that a celebrity has a bun in the oven — especially when they’ve been known to have fertility issues in the past. If you’re an avid Real Housewives of Atlanta viewer, you know that Kandi always keeps it real about developments in her life.

With that said, Kandi is not pregnant. And while many fans believe that she’s with child — due to the midseason trailer for the Real Housewives of Atlanta — the singer is not expanding her family at this time.

“I never thought that I would see this body be pregnant again,” she says in the clip while wearing a purple figure-hugging dress.