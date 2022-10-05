Rebecca Romijn May Be the Newest Addition to ‘RHOBH’ — What's Her Net Worth?

While it’s true that rumors about various famous names joining RHOBH are common, it takes more than being an established personality to join the ensemble. Prospective cast members must have a good repertoire with most of the existing cast members and run in similar circles. Not to mention, wealth may not be a prerequisite, as most of the ladies on the show are known to be fabulously wealthy.

That said, it leaves the question of Rebecca's finances. What is Rebecca Romijn’s net worth? Here’s the 4-1-1.