The 'Temptation Island' Filming Location Helps Get Things Hot and Heavy

The reality series debuted in 2001 with host Mark L. Walberg (no, not that Mark Wahlberg), and it ran for three seasons before it was canceled.

The concept behind Temptation Island is meant to be experimental and controversial — four couples who aren't completely satisfied in their relationships are split up, and they live on an enviable island with a set of sexy singles who want to show them what else is out there.

Season 3 of the show returns to the USA Network on Feb. 16, and the COVID-19 pandemic didn't bring the mood down. Read on to find out where Temptation Island is filmed, and to see if the location changed as a result of the pandemic.

Temptation Island was rebooted in 2019, and it's continued to shock viewers, though the concept seems to fit better nearly two decades later.

During the show's original run in the early aughts, the filming location shifted. The first season taped in Belize, while Season 2 was shot in Costa Rica. The final edition in the show's first run was filmed in Honduras.

Since the reboot debuted in 2019, the four couples and the tempting singles have been soaking up the sun in Maui, Hawaii. The epic filming locations, the optional shirt policy, and the heat have definitely led to some steamy interactions between the questioning couples and those brought in to intrigue them.

When did 'Temptation Island' Season 3 film?

The latest season of Temptation Island commenced taping in August of 2020, and it continued into the early fall. Just before filming, Victor Victorino, the Mayor of Maui, expressed his concerns about the show because of a recent spike in COVID cases in Hawaii. However, the show had gotten approval from the state to go ahead, so there wasn't really anything that he could do.

Source: USA

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm not too keen about it," the mayor reportedly said, according to MauiNow.com. "In fact, I'm not very happy about it, but it's been approved on the state level." Though Season 3 filmed in the throes of the pandemic, all necessary precautions were taken to ensure that the cast, the crew, and the locals would stay safe.

This particular edition in the series was shot in a "quarantine bubble" at the ANdAZ Maui at Wailea Resort. The luxury hotel sits on 15 beachfront acres, meaning that the cast had plenty of space for dates, blow-ups, and meet-ups. According to documents published by FilmMaui.com, the cast and crew self-isolated and got PCR tests prior to departing from the mainland of Hawaii to Maui.

Article continues below advertisement

They quarantined for four days after they got to Maui, and they were not allowed to leave their rooms. They were allowed to begin filming on the fifth day, but only after a negative test result. The cast and crew all wore color-coded badges throughout filming to differentiate what Isolation Zone they were in. A COVID Compliance Officer was also hired to continually make sure that all proper precautions were taken.