Mark L. Walberg's Marriage Isn't Anything Like the Relationships He Sees on 'Temptation Island'

Over the past year, viewers have watched Mark L. Walberg (not to be confused with Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg) put couples to the test on USA Network’s Temptation Island. The 57-year-old has seen longtime relationships implode in spectacular fashion, yet we’re happy to report that his personal life is much more solid than the ones he witnesses in paradise.

Temptation Island host Mark L. Walberg has been married to wife Robbi Morgan since 1987. The couple tied the knot 32 years ago, which Mark equates to "150" in Hollywood years. When asked if the pair would have ever appeared on a Temptation Island-style show back in the day, the TV personality responded with a firm "no." "It’s not our style," he explained in a recent interview. "While we are both showbiz performers [Robbi is an actress] and love the limelight, we’re private. We deal."

Mark said that Robbi takes the lead when it comes to handling conflict. "She forces us to talk it out right there," he shared. "It’s not gonna go on long in my house. And I credit her for that, because as a dude, I would just like to say, 'It’s all good,' and then ruminate and have a beer and grunt and then feel like s--t." The proud husband added, "She’s a guru in that area. So [Temptation Island] isn’t a forum we would ever entertain, and if anyone came to us and said, 'We’re thinking about doing this,' we would tell them, 'That’s ridiculous. Find a family counselor or talk to one another and work it out.'"

Mark and Robbi have two kids together. The duo is parents to son Morgan, a naval aviator, and daughter Goldie, a professional dancer with the Kansas City Ballet. When talking about his other major gig, as host of PBS’ long-running series Antiques Roadshow, Mark confessed that his family has more of a fondness for collectibles than he does.

"I don’t have the collecting gene," he stated in 2010. "My son, daughter, and wife are a little bit more into collecting. But one of the things I learned when I first got the show was that, while I have things I love in my home, I don’t think I have anything of tremendous value."

On second thought, Mark revealed that Robbi might have some luck with a few circus collectibles she acquired early in her career. "She was in the original company of 'Barnum' on Broadway and had sort of an affinity for the circus, so I’ve got a couple of music boxes and stuff like that," he shared.

Mark’s wife and daughter are big fans of The Bachelor and Bachelorette. The ABC franchise may be Temptation Island’s direct competition, but Mark admitted that it’s a favorite guilty pleasure in his household. "My wife and my daughter love it, and even my son and I will say we hate it but we’re like, 'I can’t believe she picked him,'" he told InStyle.