Home > Television > Reality TV > Temptation Island 'Temptation Island' Is No Longer Part of Network TV — What Does That Mean for Its Format Now? 'Temptation Island' was originally on USA Network for five seasons before Netflix acquired it. By Chrissy Bobic Mar. 7 2024, Published 11:36 a.m. ET Source: USA/Netflix

Most of us can agree that Netflix is slowly becoming a go-to place for reality dating shows that are all about love, romance, and messy relationships. So it should come as little surprise that the streaming platform acquired Temptation Island, which previously aired on USA Network. Before that, it aired on Fox. But, starting with Season 6, Temptation Island's home is Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

What does that mean for the show moving forward? It could very well feature familiar faces at some point, or some of the drama that some Netflix dating shows are known for. Of course that's all speculation at this point. But the show, which centers around a different group of struggling couples and ready-to-party singles each season, could get a major face-lift.

Source: USA/Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

'Temptation Island' Season 6 is on Netflix.

If you were patiently (or impatiently) waiting for the sixth season of Temptation Island to premiere on USA, as per usual, you might not have realized that the reality show moved to Netflix permanently and, seemingly, without warning. In January 2024, Netflix announced that Season 6 would premiere on the platform and that it had found a new home.

The premiere date for Season 6 of Temptation Island is unknown at this time, though. Since its inception on Fox in 2001 and then its rebirth on USA in 2019, the premiere dates have been staggered. One season premiered in October on year, but then February the following year. There appears to be no exact rhyme or reason, and that may also be the case for the show now that it's on Netflix. But with its new home comes the possibility for some major changes.

Article continues below advertisement

Temptation Island is SEVERELY underrated as a dating show like it's actually up there w the best of em #TemptationIsland — abbs (@pineappIxpress) March 6, 2024

Is 'Temptation Island' different now that it's on Netflix?

The premise of Temptation Island involves four couples at a crossroads in their lives traveling to a remote resort to test their relationships once and for all. For the duration of their time at the resort, the couples are split up, with a group of tempting singles available to mingle with each group of cast members.

Article continues below advertisement

Sometimes, the temptation is too much, and couples cheat on each other. Other times, they realize they want to appreciate what they have and they leave the show together, stronger as a couple for the experience. But each week, they meet to see some footage of their partners, which often triggers more infidelity, or at the very least, some dramatic moments.

Source: USA/Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Temptation Island follows the same protocol on Netflix. However, since this is a streaming platform, we can likely expect more four-letter-words, and maybe even some more risque moments between the cast members and singles. It's no secret that there is more freedom on a streaming platform than on network television, and Temptation Island might get a taste of that starting with Season 6.

You may be able to sign up for 'Temptation Island.'