There's Still a Lot We Don't Know About Those Pills in 'AHS: Double Feature'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with AHS: Double Feature.
When Alma took the black pill in American Horror Story: Double Feature, fans knew things wouldn't end well. And, while so far all she has shown is a thirst for blood and lack of empathy, there's no telling what will happen to her if she either continues on this path or quits the pills altogether.
But what happens if you stop taking the pills on AHS Season 10? Harry takes them with no problem, and both Belle Noir and Austin have been on the pills for quite a while, it seems.
They even say they stop taking them throughout the year, except for when they're in Provincetown for the winter. But there's still plenty we don't know about these pills.
The black pills in 'AHS: Double Feature' are dangerous.
Although it's still unclear what's in the black pills in AHS, the effect they have on the naturally talented is virtually limitless. As long as someone is talented already, their potential skyrockets once they start taking the black pills.
If they don't have talent already, though, they're destined to become the pale creatures that hang around Provincetown.
So when Mickey takes a pill despite TB Karen's concern that he might turn into one of the creatures, he does so with the risk in mind. However, he reasons, he would rather be one of the bloodsucking pale creatures than live as sex worker with unrecognized talent.
Luckily for him, he doesn't turn into one of the creatures. And neither does Harry's daughter, Alma. But now that Harry wants Alma to stop taking the pills, anything can happen.
What happens if you stop taking the pills in 'AHS: Double Feature'?
Judging by Belle Noir and Austin's experience, most people are just fine if they abstain from the black pills for a little while. Harry even says that he plans to take them for now, stockpile scripts, and then lay off the pills for months at a time.
But what if Belle Noir and Austin stayed off the pills for good? We still haven't seen what happens, but fans on Reddit have some ideas.
Someone on a Reddit thread suggested that the pale creatures show what happens when people stop taking the black pills permanently. That is, in addition to what happens to the talentless if they do take the pills. We still don't know if there's any truth to that since there's a lot about the pale creatures and the black pill that AHS hasn't revealed.
But it's safe to say that no good can come from abstaining from a drug like this for longer than a few months.
Will TB Karen take the black pills?
The one person in AHS: Double Feature who knows about the power of the black pills and refuses to take them is TB Karen. Instead, she feeds a different drug addiction and, as a result, she's not doing too well. But the last thing she wants is to become like Belle Noir and the others who survive on human blood.
Still, if she wants to take down Belle Noir and, eventually, the Chemist, TB Karen might have to enter the lion's den. The circumstances that would lead TB Karen to take the black pills would have to be absolutely dire. But there's still time for that.
