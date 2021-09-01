Did Ursula Send Harry to Provincetown on 'AHS: Double Feature'? She Might Have Some Secrets

Things are looking up for Harry on American Horror Story: Double Feature . After he takes the elusive black pill, unofficially named Muse, his creativity is off the charts. But now there's a theory that his agent, Ursula, fabricated an Instagram design contest to get his very pregnant wife, Doris, to Provincetown, Mass.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with AHS: Double Feature .

If the theory proves true, then there's really no one to help them.

If it wasn't enough that Doris and Harry's daughter, Alma, is now a bloodsucker herself, they might have to deal with a wolf in sheep's clothing in their own inner circle. But how accurate is this theory? And what does it mean for Doris and Harry if they remain in the sleepy seaside town?

According to an 'AHS' theory, Ursula sent Harry and his family to Provincetown.

The whole reason Harry and Doris took their family to Provincetown was because of an interior design contest on Instagram that Doris won. But we know from their daughter that Doris may not have as much natural talent as the rest of the fam. The theory, posted on Twitter, says that Ursula actually arranged a fake contest in order to get Harry and his family to Provincetown.

If the theory is right, then it means Ursula likely knows about the black pill and its benefits for creative types like Harry. And it also means she could have a deal with Belle Noir. Remember that scene where TB Karen hands over a bag with a baby in it to Belle in exchange for drugs? Doris's own baby could be part of a deal Ursula made to ensure Harry gets his creativity back, which would, in turn, earn her millions of dollars too.

Article continues below advertisement

i’m telling you they lured doris and harry here



-ursula sent harry here for a reason

- doris in no way won an actual design contest #AHSDoubleFeature pic.twitter.com/96UJWCb9Mx — jay🧈AHS SPOILERS (@IiIysday) August 26, 2021

In episode 2 of AHS: Double Feature, every time Harry or Doris talk about leaving Provincetown, someone just happens to contact them to change their minds. If it isn't Austin calling Harry to invite him over and give him his first black pill, then it's Ursula calling to tell him that Netflix offered him a major deal.

Article continues below advertisement

If Ursula is responsible for a faux design contest, then it's possible that the house Harry, Doris, and Alma are staying in is bugged. That way, Ursula could keep tabs on them. And it would also give Austin and Belle the ability to know what's going on and get ahead of time themselves. It's a wild theory, but AHS: Double Feature is also pretty out there as it is.

doris better be the final girl after all the abuse her family have been hurling her way #AHSDoubleFeature — emma (@milfdredratched) August 26, 2021