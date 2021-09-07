Doris Could Be the Most Vulnerable to the Black Pill on 'AHS: Double Feature'

Spoiler warning: This article contains theories and some spoilers for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

As soon as Alma takes the black pill on American Horror Story: Double Feature, things get out of hand. Now, we have half of Harry's family living on human blood and the other half potentially on their way there.

That's right: According to one internet theory, Doris is the next person to take a pill; and what that could mean for her baby is literally anyone's guess.