Doris Could Be the Most Vulnerable to the Black Pill on 'AHS: Double Feature'By Chrissy Bobic
Sep. 7 2021, Published 4:58 p.m. ET
Spoiler warning: This article contains theories and some spoilers for American Horror Story: Double Feature.
As soon as Alma takes the black pill on American Horror Story: Double Feature, things get out of hand. Now, we have half of Harry's family living on human blood and the other half potentially on their way there.
That's right: According to one internet theory, Doris is the next person to take a pill; and what that could mean for her baby is literally anyone's guess.
As it is, the long-term effects the pill has on kids is still unclear. And the fact that Alma, a child, took the pill already spells danger for the entire family. The Chemist ordered a hit on them to eliminate the problem as soon as possible.
But if Doris does take the pill first, it could mean they're all powerful and bloodthirsty enough to take on Belle Noir and Austin. Or, it could mean something even more monumental for Doris.
Does Doris take the pill on 'AHS: Double Feature'?
According to one fan theory on Reddit, the AHS: Double Feature trailer already shows Doris after she's taken the black pill. There's a shot in the trailer of one of the talentless pale creatures standing in a graveyard. The theory claims this pale creature is Doris and that she turns into this creature because unlike her husband and daughter, she doesn't have any talent.
Austin already explained on the show that the wild vampire-like creatures in town who feed on dead animals are people who took the black pills. But instead of helping them reach their full potential, the pill turns them into these pale creatures because they don't have true talent.
Alma accuses Doris of being talentless as an interior designer after she struggles to decorate the house they're staying in... Some fans think this could have been foreshadowing.
The Redditor who shared their theory wrote that, because Doris "would do anything to be with them, to be like them, to be a family again," she takes the pills like her husband and daughter did.
The theory also claims that Doris might kill her baby in the process. That opens up a whole other aspect of the theory, especially since, if Doris takes the pill, it's unclear if she does it before or after she gives birth.
Doris could become a vampire, but what about her baby?
If Doris takes the pill on AHS: Double Feature, she'll turn into a vampire of some kind. She'll either be like Harry, see her true limitless potential, and feed on humans to survive, or she'll become a pale creature and still feed on human blood to survive.
If either of these scenarios happen when Doris is pregnant, the baby probably won't live.
But there is a scene in the Double Feature trailer that shows Doris giving birth. In it, she doesn't appear to be a pale creature.
If she transitions after the baby is born, though, then the baby could be in serious danger. Belle Noir sees infants as delicacies. She could take the baby for herself, or Doris could accidentally feed on the child after taking the pills.
'AHS' fans think someone will eat Doris's baby.
One comment on the Reddit thread includes another theory about what could happen to Doris and her baby if she does take a pill. They wrote that "someone" will eat the baby. A different Redditor replied they think Alma will be the one to do it.
She's impulsive and constantly hungry, plus Harry refuses to let her go out and hunt for fresh human blood.
If anyone eats Doris's baby, there's a good chance it will be Alma. But the idea of Doris's story ending this way would be pretty tragic. All theories about the baby aside, though, it makes sense for Doris to try the pill herself.
And if that happens, it's safe to assume that their family won't leave Provincetown without more bloodshed.
Watch AHS: Double Feature on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on FX.