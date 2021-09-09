The Chemist Explains How the Black Pills Work in ‘Red Tide,’ Episode 4

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Since the beginning of American Horror Story: Double Feature, one question has been at the forefront of viewers’ minds: How do the black pills work? Episode 4 explores The Chemist’s early days in Provincetown, as she begins testing her creativity pills on human subjects.

After taking the little black pill, a mediocre singer with dreams beyond his talents becomes one of the town’s first blood-thirsty zombies. As for Belle Noir (Frances Conroy), she transforms. The once meek self-published author becomes a confident writer whose books become film franchises. Yet, why do some subjects become successful while others become horrifying creatures?