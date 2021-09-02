This New Character in 'What If...?' Episode 4 Is Very Different From His Comic Book Counterpart

The first time we hear Cagliostro in the MCU is actually in the first Doctor Strange film, in which he’s mentioned briefly. However, we learn a lot more about who Cagliostro really is in What If…? Episode 4.

According to what we learn, Cagliostro was one of the first Sorcerer Supremes, who learned the secrets of the Dark Dimension and Dormammu before Kaecilius and figured out how to master time using the Eye of Agamotto.