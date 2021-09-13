If 'Y: The Last Man' TV Series Is Anything Like the Comic Books, We'll All Be Crying at the End

People are already buzzing about the new FX series, Y: The Last Man . The show is based on a comic book series of the same name that ran from 2002 – 2008. The comic books could give us some hints as to how the television show ends. At the same time, however, there’s a major difference between the show and its source material’s underlying themes.

On the other hand, the FX series adapted by Eliza Clark is engaging in its plots revolving around women. The television and comic book series could, however, end the same way. So how does the comic book series end?

The comic book series written by Brian K. Vaughn suffers due to its male perspective, according to many reviewers. Rather than being an empowering feminist tale, it turns is a story about society’s need for men.

The end of ‘Y: The Last Man’ comic book series is incredibly tragic.

It’s honestly about time that Y: The Last Man was adapted into a television series — from the beginning to the end, the story is extremely cinematic. It’s impossible not to imagine it on the silver screen while reading about the post-apocalyptic life of Yorick (the last man). In the comic books, we get to see Yorick from the moment the apocalypse happens all the way to his own end, even though that doesn’t mark the true end of the world.

In “Whys and Wherefores,” the penultimate four issues of the comic book series, we learn how the stories of our favorite characters end. As we know from the pilot of Y: The Last Man, Yorick becomes so obsessed with finding his Beth that he loses sight of everything else going on in the world. In the end, Yorick finds her. But when Beth reveals that she was going to break up with him pre-Plague (surprise), he leaves to get some air.

Yorick realizes that this entire time, he actually loved Agent 355, who helped him find Beth. But their relationship is short-lived; Agent 355 is shot dead by a character named Atlas, who reveals to Yorick that Agent 355 was involved in the inception of the Plague. She and her group, the Culper Ring, created a chemical agent to stop women from giving birth to men and passed this to China as a weapon. However, it went wrong, and killed all people with a Y-chromosome.

Yorick reunites with his sister, Hero, and the Beths (Beth, Second Beth, and Beth Jr.) to share the devastating news of Agent 355’s death. Plus, he doesn’t give Atlas the death she wanted — whether she was telling the truth about the inception of the Plague or not — and gives her to the troops instead.