Paula Jones is in the Spotlight After FX Aired ‘Impeachment’

The former Arkansas state employee is married to Steven Mark McFadden, with whom she has a son. At the time of her lawsuit, she was married to Stephen Jones, who reportedly had issues with how she handled the lawsuit against Bill Clinton.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Stephen filed for divorce in 1999, stating "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. They had two children together, who were 6 and 2 years old at the time, and the couple had been together for seven years before their split. Stephen requested joint custody of their children in his divorce filing.

Before the June 1999 filing, Paula and Stephen had announced they split in February of the same year. Paula stated her "marriage was not in jeopardy" at the time, and she intended on re-uniting with Stephen.

What was the basis of their disagreement per the lawsuit? Heavy reports that it may be due to the money they received in the settlement. Paula alleged in her lawsuit that Clinton had made improper advances towards her in a hotel room.

The settlement came out to $805,000, but the couple was left with $201,000 after lawyers took their share.