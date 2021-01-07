Logo
Home > Entertainment
harry-wear-a-mask-1610060908769.jpg
Source: getty

Fans Remind Harry Styles: "Please Wear a Proper Mask"

By

Updated

In 2020, we saw a rise in people deciding to hold their faves accountable. We saw stan accounts "cancel" their faves, demanding they wear masks, practice social distancing, and stop traveling. When Timothée Chalamet went to Cabo, stan accounts shared photos and called him out for traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic. When Ana de Armas was spotted out sans mask with friends, an update account on her suggested that she must have forgotten that there was a pandemic going on.

Article continues below advertisement

It appears that it's now Harry Styles' turn for his fans to ask him to be cognizant of the fact that there is still a pandemic going on. Following photos coming out of Harry attending a wedding and then more photos, this time without a proper mask, of him with his rumored girlfriend and friends out and about, fans are telling him: "Harry, wear a mask!"

hold-harry-accountable-1610054458297.PNG
Source: twitter
Article continues below advertisement

Why is Harry Styles getting "canceled"? For not social distancing or wearing a mask.

Harry has been pretty outspoken about the need to take COVID-19 seriously. Although he had a tour scheduled for this year, early on during the pandemic, in March, he decided to reschedule it to the following year, tweeting, "During times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority. For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the U.K. and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021."

"Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows. In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come," he continued. "For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together."

Article continues below advertisement

In June, he rescheduled the North American tour as well, writing, "The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so. We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world."

In September, he postponed "all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice." By December, he opted to postpone the U.K. and European tour until further notice.

Article continues below advertisement

But his calls for social distancing rang a little hollow for fans. For one thing, some fans were disheartened to hear that he had attended a wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara County. Though a small gathering of only 16, Santa Barbara County is experiencing very low ICU capacity, making gatherings of any kind frowned upon. In Santa Barbara County, 6.7 percent of total beds are available, which is well below the "danger" threshold of 15 percent capacity, as of the end of December 2020.

However, the real Harry Styles "cancellation" came about on Jan. 6, when photos came out of Harry, Olivia Wilde, and a group of friends from Jan. 3, driving and walking around Santa Barbara. In most photos, Harry is seen maskless or wearing a bandana (which isn't a very effective face mask). Soon after the photos came out, fans got "HARRY WEAR A MASK" to trend on Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Hopefully, next time Harry goes out, he'll remember his mask. 

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Really Dating? Here's What We Know

Fans of the British Artist Harry Styles Claim He's Aging in Reverse

Apparently Olivia Wilde Has Moved on to Some Guy Named Harry Styles

More From Distractify

  • danish-cartoon-john-dillermand-2-1610052811033.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Some Believe New Cartoon 'John Dillermand' Isn't Suitable for Kids — Here's Why
  • crystal-hefner-hugh-hefner-boyfriend-1610055638470.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Wife of the Late Hugh Hefner, Crystal, Found Love Again — Details on Her Engineer Boyfriend
  • where-was-coyote-filmed-1610052459791.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    The Plot to 'Coyote' Feels Like It Could Be a Federal Agent's Real Story
  • amazonkindle-1610045093870.jpg
    .
    Entertainment
    Sorry, But the Amazon Kindle Challenge Is on an Invite-Only Basis