Fans Remind Harry Styles: "Please Wear a Proper Mask"

In 2020, we saw a rise in people deciding to hold their faves accountable. We saw stan accounts " cancel " their faves, demanding they wear masks, practice social distancing, and stop traveling. When Timothée Chalamet went to Cabo, stan accounts shared photos and called him out for traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic. When Ana de Armas was spotted out sans mask with friends, an update account on her suggested that she must have forgotten that there was a pandemic going on.

It appears that it's now Harry Styles ' turn for his fans to ask him to be cognizant of the fact that there is still a pandemic going on. Following photos coming out of Harry attending a wedding and then more photos, this time without a proper mask, of him with his rumored girlfriend and friends out and about, fans are telling him: "Harry, wear a mask!"

Why is Harry Styles getting "canceled"? For not social distancing or wearing a mask.

Harry has been pretty outspoken about the need to take COVID-19 seriously. Although he had a tour scheduled for this year, early on during the pandemic, in March, he decided to reschedule it to the following year, tweeting, "During times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority. For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the U.K. and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021."

"Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows. In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come," he continued. "For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together."

For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together.



I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness.



H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) March 25, 2020

In June, he rescheduled the North American tour as well, writing, "The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so. We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world." In September, he postponed "all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice." By December, he opted to postpone the U.K. and European tour until further notice.

But his calls for social distancing rang a little hollow for fans. For one thing, some fans were disheartened to hear that he had attended a wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara County. Though a small gathering of only 16, Santa Barbara County is experiencing very low ICU capacity, making gatherings of any kind frowned upon. In Santa Barbara County, 6.7 percent of total beds are available, which is well below the "danger" threshold of 15 percent capacity, as of the end of December 2020.

However, the real Harry Styles "cancellation" came about on Jan. 6, when photos came out of Harry, Olivia Wilde, and a group of friends from Jan. 3, driving and walking around Santa Barbara. In most photos, Harry is seen maskless or wearing a bandana (which isn't a very effective face mask). Soon after the photos came out, fans got "HARRY WEAR A MASK" to trend on Twitter.

I'm a fan of Harry Styles, but we can't normalize that Harry doesn't wear a mask in the current world situation, HARRY WEAR A MASK !!! pic.twitter.com/xrRkPRmr4s — emibb (@emi_bbb) January 7, 2021

hi @Harry_Styles i love you, you know that. but you're being so irresponsible right now and it's incredibly sad to see. we're in the middle of a pandemic so please practice social distance and wear a mask, especially when you claimed you cancelled your tour for everyone's safety. https://t.co/UhlLcU9hpw — floe ✿ (@lwtcaprio) January 6, 2021

@Harry_Styles please wear a proper mask, it's for your safety and for the safety of the people around you.



HARRY WEAR A MASK! pic.twitter.com/Ej2VY6Zj0n — ً ᴴ²⁸ˎˊ˗ (@93FLXWALLS) January 6, 2021

This you @Harry_Styles?

Did you forget about stay home stay safe? And how to wear a mask? A proper mask? You can do better. pic.twitter.com/Lq37Gw6ZUq — ²⁸Lenaᵇᵘˢ¹ #TCOE (@Hazelnut28tpwk) January 6, 2021

I love Harry so much, but I’m so disappointed in him right now. People are dying. Hospitals are full. The pandemic is still happening!! Harry wear a mask! So many people look up to you set a good example. pic.twitter.com/xS4CUP2aw8 — :) (@adoreyou_walls) January 6, 2021