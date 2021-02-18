After Being Proposed to on a Private Island, Paris Hilton Is Engaged for the Fourth Time

In 2003, America was introduced to the not-so-simple life of heiress and socialite Paris Hilton . Over the years, Paris has transformed from a reality television star who was “famous just for being famous” into a full-fledged businesswoman, and after being proposed to by her boyfriend, Carter Reum , it looks like Paris is getting ready to explore a new chapter in her life.

But upon hearing news of her engagement, fans are wondering if this is the first man who has tried to put a ring on the socialite’s finger. So, how many times has Paris Hilton been engaged?

While it seems that Paris may have finally found love with the man of her dreams, this isn’t the first time the Simple Life star has been proposed to by a potential partner. Including her most recent betrothal, Paris has been engaged a total of four times.

The first partner to propose to Paris was her ex-boyfriend Jason Shaw, who was Paris’s fiance for a year before they split. E! News reported at the time, “Paris has always loved Jason and cared about him deeply. But when they were together she was just a kid and not ready for such a commitment."

Later, Paris was engaged to Greek shipping tycoon Stavros Niarchos, who proposed only eight months after they started dating. Years after calling off her wedding to Stavros in 2005, Paris also said “yes” to Chris Zylka — who asked for her hand in marriage on a ski trip in Aspen — although they later broke up after a two-year engagement.

According to reports, Paris met her current fiance by way of a mutual friend more than a decade ago, but it wasn’t until reconnecting at a holiday event a little more than a year ago that the two eventually hit it off. Paris told People, “We just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing."

She added, "This is the first time I've actually been forced not to travel and stay home. The silver lining is that I get to be with my pets and my boyfriend. We have gotten so close. The amount of time we've had together is what would normally take five years!"

While this may be her fourth proposal, we’re sure that her one-of-a-kind engagement ring made by her Prince Charming was well worth the wait.