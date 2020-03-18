'Summer House' Star Hannah Reveals She's Still "Very Close" With Luke

'Summer House' Star Hannah Reveals She's Still "Very Close" With LukeBy Larry Stansbury
If you're a Bravo fan, then you're probably just as obsessed with Summer House as we are.
This season, it didn't take long for Luke Gulbranson and Hannah Berner to start hooking up — and fans are hoping that this TV relationship is not just a summer fling.
"I love Luke and Hannah from Summer House omg," one fan recently tweeted. Another added, "Luke and Hannah just need to be a couple already."
A third chimed in, "The two of you together or dynamic that's the only reason I keep looking in on Summer House I have to see what's going on with you two... I want so bad for you to end it with Armand and give Luke a chance."
So, what is Luke and Hannah's current relationship status?
Hannah won't say if she's dating Luke now, but admits they are "very close."
When the season kicked off, Luke had just gotten out of a three-year relationship and Hannah was seeing another guy, Armand. However, that did not stop Hannah from flirting with the attractive new houseguest.
"He has this confidence about him that, like, even though he's doing his own thing, everyone just gravitates toward him," Hannah told Entertainment Tonight of Luke. "I don't know if it's because he's so good looking, his face is so symmetrical. You're like, what is that like?"
She went on to add that they are "very close" but that fans will have to tune in to see how their relationship plays out.
Hannah does admit she's open to all types of experiences...
"There's just so many different people that I wanna experience and learn from in this life... Involving penises," she jokingly explained, hinting that she just might be single at the moment.
Plus, she is also focused on her new podcast, Berning in Hell.
Wait, what about Hannah and Paige's friendship?
It seems that Hannah's infatuation with Luke drove a wedge in her friendship with Paige, but Hannah reassured fans she still loves her Summer House co-star.
"I think we got to a certain place where we were not agreeing about the relationship, and it sucked that a guy can take a toll on your friendship, because I love Paige more than anything and I want her to be in my life as long as possible, where dudes come and go, you know?" Hannah shared.
As for Paige, she is completely over Carl and busy with her new boyfriend, Perry Rahbar.
And in case you are wondering, Carl approves. "I"m not jealous at all," he told Page Six. "I'm honestly happy for her. She's awesome. Perry is actually really, really cool. I totally approve."
Now, we just have to wait and see if Paige and Hannah will be going on double dates in Montauk next summer.
Watch new episodes of Summer House Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.
