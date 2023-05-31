'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera Reveals Why She and Robert Sieber Broke Up
It's no secret that Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber were a fan-favorite couple on Bravos Summer House. But as we’ve seen historically, Summer House couples don’t have the best track record. Think: Paige DeSorbo's split from fiancé Perry Rahbar or Lindsay Hubbard's breakups with Stephen Traversie and Everett Scott Weston.
Danielle and Robert began dating in 2020 and he was introduced to Danielle's housemates and viewers in Season 5.
They were still together while Season 7 was filmed, but by the time it aired, their love story was over. So, why did Danielle and Robert break up? Here’s why their two-and-a-half-year relationship ended.
Why did Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber break up?
In February 2023, Danielle revealed to E! that she and Robert were over and had been since November 2022.
"It's sad, but I'm finding my happy slowly but surely. I have a lot of really great friends, even the girls on the show. They've been so, so nice to me," she told the outlet of her cast mates.
The software product manager noted that she and Robert ended on amicable terms. "There's still a lot of love there and mutual respect, but it just wasn't working out," she said. "If we can't be happy together, then we have to find our happy separately."
As for why Danielle and Robert broke up, she claimed that his high-demand job as a chef in Aspen, Colo. put a stressor on their relationship.
"Our relationship definitely suffered a bit because there wasn't enough time and I would keep things in and then they would obviously explode in the wrong ways," she explained. "I'm not the easiest person to be in a relationship—I am awesome—but I expect a lot also. His career is amazing and I'm so proud of him. Do I wish things were different? Yeah, but that's life."
Danielle also let on that she was the one who first brought it to Robert's attention that things weren't working out.
"I expressed unhappiness and when we got into the conversation, it became like a lot and the bubble burst," she shared. "He was like, 'I can't make you happy right now,' and I was like, 'OK.'"
As of writing, both Danielle and Robert appear to be single. While Danielle still appears to follow Robert on Instagram, he has unfollowed her.