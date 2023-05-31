'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera Reveals Why She and Robert Sieber Broke Up

Article continues below advertisement

They were still together while Season 7 was filmed, but by the time it aired, their love story was over. So, why did Danielle and Robert break up? Here’s why their two-and-a-half-year relationship ended.

Why did Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber break up?

In February 2023, Danielle revealed to E! that she and Robert were over and had been since November 2022. "It's sad, but I'm finding my happy slowly but surely. I have a lot of really great friends, even the girls on the show. They've been so, so nice to me," she told the outlet of her cast mates.

The software product manager noted that she and Robert ended on amicable terms. "There's still a lot of love there and mutual respect, but it just wasn't working out," she said. "If we can't be happy together, then we have to find our happy separately."

As for why Danielle and Robert broke up, she claimed that his high-demand job as a chef in Aspen, Colo. put a stressor on their relationship.

"Our relationship definitely suffered a bit because there wasn't enough time and I would keep things in and then they would obviously explode in the wrong ways," she explained. "I'm not the easiest person to be in a relationship—I am awesome—but I expect a lot also. His career is amazing and I'm so proud of him. Do I wish things were different? Yeah, but that's life." Danielle also let on that she was the one who first brought it to Robert's attention that things weren't working out.