Why Are Ciara and West so Nervous About Dating on 'Summer House'? The connection between West and Ciara is slowly simmering, but will it grow into something more? By Sheridan Singleton PUBLISHED Mar. 19 2024, 6:20 p.m. ET

Romance is always afoot when it comes to the Summer House crew, and this season is no different. With two new additions to the house, the opportunities for the non-couples have expanded, making room for more love connections and more drama. One connection, however, has great potential as they are both very attracted to each other. There is just one problem: they’re both afraid to take the plunge. Why are Ciara and West so nervous about dating each other on Summer House?

Ciara made her Summer House debut in Season 5. She had a brief fling with former cast member Luke Gunvalson prior to joining the series. During her time on Winter House she also hooked up with Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll, but that was another brief fling. West, on the other hand, is a new face in the house, and he has already made quite an impression on his housemates and the viewers. The connection between West and Ciara is slowly simmering, but will it grow into something more?

Why are Ciara and West so nervous about dating each other on 'Summer House?'

West was immediately drawn to Ciara when entering the house, and their flirtatious relationship is sweet but slow in comparison to other connections that have occurred on Summer House in the past. West turned on the charm immediately by cooking dinner for the house, and he and Ciara got to know each other as she helped him with the meal. The dinner provided everyone an opportunity to get to know each other, and West made sure to stay focused on Ciara the whole time.

West’s quirky nature is appealing to Ciara and he did his best to show off for her.

The flirtation between West and Ciara continued when the group went out. Ciara rode the mechanical shark, and West, seemingly wanting to impress her, decided to give it a shot. He asked how long she was on it, presumably to try and beat her time. He was unsuccessful with the shark, but the two of them connected even more that night. West later shared that he wanted to take things slow with Ciara, but is it out of consideration, or is he feeling a little bit cautious?

West has concerns about the dating Ciara while living in the same house.

West is taking a “slow and steady wins the race” approach to his crush on Ciara. He shared that he wants to take things slow because they are living in the same house. If things were to go south when they do begin dating, it could create real issues in the house, which he wants to avoid. He isn’t the only one with concerns about the situation. Ciara is also worried, as she wants to date only if it leads to a real relationship. Both of them are clearly interested in more than a fling.

There is hope for a real connection between Ciara and West.