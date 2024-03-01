Home > Television > Reality TV 'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera Is Single After Joe Bradley's Alleged Hookup With Luanne de Lesseps 'Summer House' star Danielle Olivera recently called it quits with 'Southern Hospitality' star Joe Bradley. By Kelly Corbett Mar. 1 2024, Published 2:26 p.m. ET Source: Noam Galai/BRAVO

Since joining the Summer House cast during Season 2 in 2018, star Danielle Olivera has become a mainstay on the show. Besides watching her epic Hamptons summer adventures, we've also gotten a peek into some of her romantic endeavors.

And ahead of the Season 8 premiere hit series, Danielle found love with another Bravolebrity, but things quickly ended between them after he seemingly got too close with a Real Housewife alum. So, does Danielle have a boyfriend now? And who has she dated in the past? We've got the answers below.

Danielle dated Joe Bradley from 'Southern Charm' from Nov. 2023 to Feb. 2024.

Danielle and Joe Bradley met at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas from Nov. 3 to 5, 2023. They began dating within just a few days of getting to know each other. "It was an instantaneous connection," Joe told People then. "Before we even talked, we were making eye contact from across the room, and you could tell there was some tension there. We were drawn to each other," he said.

On Nov. 14, Danielle appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Joe in tow, to which host Andy Cohen started asking questions about the nature of their relationship, and it was became clear they were most definitely an item.

But in Feb. 2024, Danielle and Joe had called it quits after rumors swirled in late January 2024 that he allegedly hooked up with Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Luann de Lesseps, who is thirty years older than him, after they both appeared on WWHL. Luann denied the rumors to TMZ and Joe seconded that claim during the Southern Hospitality Season 2 reunion, saying, “I did not kiss her. We did not hook up." However, Joe's co-star TJ Dinch claimed, "They hooked up."

Nonetheless, Danielle ended things with Joe shortly after this alleged hookup. "There is no resolve," she told Parade in late Feb. 2024 when asked if there's been a resolution to the fallout. "I was just like, 'You're a turd. Got to go, bye.' And I think he claimed he wanted to have another conversation, which I truly deserved, but he flaked out on a lot of things, so we're not good and we're not going to be good. And that's fine."

She also appeared on WWHL on Feb. 29, 2024, and told Andy that she was "99 percent sure" that Joe hooked up with Luann while they were still together.

Danielle was previously linked to Alex Propson during 'Winter House' Season 3.

During Winter House Season 3, which aired in Oct. 2023 but was filmed in March of that year, Danielle got super cozy with her housemate Alex Propson, who was featured in Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The pair had a steamy makeout sesh in the hot tub. But the season ended before we could see if they ended up dating.

Danielle confirmed to Us Weekly in November 2023 that she and Alex were not together, referring to their connection as a “fun vacation hookup," correcting herself, “No, fun vacation. Vacation fun,” Danielle said when asked if she was looking for something more with Alex. She also revealed what attracted her to him in the first place. “His hair. It is well-conditioned, and he has this adorable quality. You can’t be mad at him longer than two seconds, and I just need that,” she said. One of the main reasons Danielle and Alex didn't work out was because Alex also had connections with other women, including Jordan Emanuel, who was also in the house with them during Winter House Season 3. Fortunately, this didn't cause any bad blood between the ladies.

Danielle also dated Robert Sieber between 2020 and 2022.

Danielle began dating chef Robert Sieber in 2020, and he appeared on Summer House with her during Seasons 5 to 7. Their relationship was popular with fans. In Feb. 2023, Danielle revealed to E! that she and Robert were over and had been since November 2022. "It's sad, but I'm finding my happy slowly but surely. I have a lot of really great friends, even the girls on the show. They've been so, so nice to me," she told the outlet of her cast mates.

The software product manager noted that she and Robert ended on amicable terms. "There's still a lot of love there and mutual respect, but it just wasn't working out," she said. "If we can't be happy together, then we have to find our happy separately." As for why Danielle and Robert broke up, she claimed that his high-demand job as a chef in Aspen, Colo., put a stressor on their relationship.