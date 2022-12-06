Bless His Heart — Joe Bradley Has Lofty Ambitions on 'Southern Hospitality'

One of Leva Bonaparte's VIP hosts at the Republic had a major glow-up when he was younger. Now Southern Hospitality star Joe Bradley has non-superficial ambitions — one day he wants to become a restaurateur, just like Leva.

According to a Bravo TV report, Joe's family hails from Atlanta, so he's a bonafide Southern man. Where did Joe work before he joined the team at Republic? Has he ever been on TV before? And what's the drama with him and his fellow Southern Hospitality star Maddi Reese?

Here's what we know.